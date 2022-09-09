Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-$2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.25 billion-$7.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.38.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.71. 160,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,939,118. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.36. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,112 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,399,000 after buying an additional 153,771 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

