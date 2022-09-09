Apis Capital Advisors LLC Sells 16,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Vicor comprises about 2.0% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vicor worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vicor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,942,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vicor by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,329 shares in the company, valued at $14,971,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VICR stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $164.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average of $66.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

