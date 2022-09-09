Apis Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. Arch Resources comprises 2.7% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Arch Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the first quarter worth $259,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other news, Director James N. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.10 per share, with a total value of $123,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,874.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Resources Trading Down 4.5 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley lowered their price target on Arch Resources from $234.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

ARCH stock opened at $134.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.54 and a 52 week high of $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.68.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $19.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.86 by ($2.56). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.00 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 126.97% and a net margin of 29.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 59.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.04%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

