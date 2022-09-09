Apis Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000. NexTier Oilfield Solutions accounts for approximately 4.5% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 327.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NEX. Bank of America lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Shares of NEX opened at $8.96 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 2.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $842.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

