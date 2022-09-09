Apis Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. CyberOptics comprises 1.0% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CYBE opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55. CyberOptics Co. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $395.31 million, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.48.

CyberOptics ( NASDAQ:CYBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 15.92%.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

