Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $68.95, with a volume of 45659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.53.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $49,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $10,363,680.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $49,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,363,680.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,289 shares of company stock worth $8,071,218. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,443,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 662.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 445,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Stories

