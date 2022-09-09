ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,409,955,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,901,000 after acquiring an additional 50,125 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.55.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $257.67. 907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,252. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.92 and a twelve month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

