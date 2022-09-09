Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Annexon from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 2,453,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $9,423,313.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,408,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,930,429.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Annexon Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Annexon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Annexon by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Annexon by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Annexon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter.

ANNX stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Annexon has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $286.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annexon will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Stories

