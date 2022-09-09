Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.4 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $47.23 and a 1-year high of $67.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at $3,564,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,777 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,271 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 4,025,638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $217,183,000 after acquiring an additional 292,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

