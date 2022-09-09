Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($75.51) to €73.00 ($74.49) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.16.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:BUD opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $47.23 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
