Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($75.51) to €73.00 ($74.49) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BUD opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $47.23 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

