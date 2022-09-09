Analyzing Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carver Bancorp and First Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $30.22 million 0.66 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A First Capital $39.01 million 2.37 $11.42 million $3.28 8.35

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

17.5% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of First Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Carver Bancorp and First Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and First Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp 3.47% 3.72% 0.15% First Capital 28.32% 10.71% 0.95%

Summary

First Capital beats Carver Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carver Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, seven branches, and four ATMs. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About First Capital

(Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. It provides its products and services through 18 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Corydon, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.