Analyzing a.k.a. Brands (AKA) & Its Competitors

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare a.k.a. Brands to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for a.k.a. Brands and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50 a.k.a. Brands Competitors 163 1004 3250 41 2.71

a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus price target of $7.14, suggesting a potential upside of 233.64%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 48.56%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81% a.k.a. Brands Competitors -13.13% 375.09% -7.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

59.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million -$5.97 million -16.46 a.k.a. Brands Competitors $18.03 billion $950.35 million -7.58

a.k.a. Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands peers beat a.k.a. Brands on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

