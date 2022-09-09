Analysts Set Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Target Price at $7.67

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

RSKD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Riskified in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Riskified in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Riskified in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Riskified in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Riskified in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Price Performance

RSKD stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $32.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative net margin of 73.07% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

