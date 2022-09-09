Analysts Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) PT at $45.00

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE BKU opened at $36.95 on Friday. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.25.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

