Analysts Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) PT at $67.00

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BALL. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ball to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $58.87 on Friday. Ball has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $97.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.13.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ball will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

