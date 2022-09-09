Analysts Set Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) PT at $17.00

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. New Street Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Altice USA Stock Performance

ATUS stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 11,545 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Altice USA by 394.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 325,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 259,887 shares during the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

