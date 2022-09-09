Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Down 1.9%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 34,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,623,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09.

Insider Activity at Amyris

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.