Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Takes $492,000 Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 2.3 %

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.80. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.79 and a 52-week high of $149.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

