Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Sells 8,800 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises 1.5% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 229.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 100,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.10.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,915. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

