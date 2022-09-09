Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Lowers Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up about 2.1% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 565,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,823,000 after acquiring an additional 34,589 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 314,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 352.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.06.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,019. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

