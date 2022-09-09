Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Invests $1.92 Million in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Eagle Bulk Shipping at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

EGLE traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGLE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

