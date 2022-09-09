Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Buys New Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned about 0.15% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCKT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

NASDAQ RCKT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. 4,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,524. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 13.41. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

