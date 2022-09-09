Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Acquires 37,400 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Pan American Silver comprises 1.8% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned about 0.05% of Pan American Silver worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 19,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after buying an additional 150,896 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 58,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,910. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -129.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

