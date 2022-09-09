American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) President Purchases $48,000.00 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) President H Allan Dow purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.07. 1,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,115. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.76 million, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 0.85.
American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 84,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AMSWA. StockNews.com cut American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.
American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.
