American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) President Purchases $48,000.00 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) President H Allan Dow purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

American Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.07. 1,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,115. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.76 million, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of American Software

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 84,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMSWA. StockNews.com cut American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

About American Software

(Get Rating)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.