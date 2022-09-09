American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Chairman James C. Edenfield Sells 3,600 Shares

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $960,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

American Software Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMSWA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.07. 1,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,115. The company has a market capitalization of $540.76 million, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.85. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.35 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

American Software Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Software

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in American Software by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 84,828 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMSWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

Featured Articles

