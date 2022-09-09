American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.11 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 26.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $8.44 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

(Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.