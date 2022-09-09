American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $8.44 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $27.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AOUT. Cowen dropped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.