American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.
American Outdoor Brands Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $8.44 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $27.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 6.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on AOUT. Cowen dropped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
American Outdoor Brands Company Profile
American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.
