American National Insurance Co. Sells 8,290 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $38,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Up 3.2 %

Bank of America stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $278.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.