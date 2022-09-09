American National Insurance Co. Sells 3,980 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

American National Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.7% of American National Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $136.43 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

