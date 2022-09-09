American National Insurance Co. Sells 3,935 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,555 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $112.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

