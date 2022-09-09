American National Insurance Co. Sells 2,549 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

American National Insurance Co. cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,253 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $707,000. Quest Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,625,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $128.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

