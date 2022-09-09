American National Insurance Co. Sells 1,188 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

American National Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $5,490,000. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 9.7% in the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 369,278 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $168,250,000 after buying an additional 120,268 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 17.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.12.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $383.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $399.57 and a 200-day moving average of $412.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $179.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

