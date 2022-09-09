American National Insurance Co. Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

American National Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $151.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

