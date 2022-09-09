American National Insurance Co. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

American National Insurance Co. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $1,444,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,931,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,555,000 after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 260,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 209.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.15.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $155.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.50. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $306.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

