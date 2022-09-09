American National Insurance Co. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

American National Insurance Co. decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.9 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.94. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

