American National Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American National Insurance Co. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of American National Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HD opened at $299.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $307.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.