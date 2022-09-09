American International Group Inc. Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,205 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.4% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $80,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,854,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,490 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 101,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,737,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.8 %

ABBV stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.60. The stock had a trading volume of 57,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,816. The firm has a market cap of $250.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

