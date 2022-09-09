American International Group Inc. Sells 8,271 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,271 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.5% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $100,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.95 on Friday, hitting $335.02. 36,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,398. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Macquarie lowered their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.