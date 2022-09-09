American International Group Inc. Sells 722,000 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 787,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 722,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $57,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,330,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

