American International Group Inc. Sells 53,158 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,662,116 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,158 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.5% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $92,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.79. 156,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,364,546. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $189.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

