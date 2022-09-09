American International Group Inc. Sells 10,695 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $48,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.12.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.40. The company had a trading volume of 99,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $173.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

