American International Group Inc. Has $40.83 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,972 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $40,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $87.35. The company had a trading volume of 63,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,662. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average is $95.45. The stock has a market cap of $128.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

