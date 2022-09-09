American International Group Inc. Has $39.37 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $39,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $20,236,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2,646.3% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 807,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 778,000 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 85,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 259,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,975,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1,631.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 29,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.97. The company had a trading volume of 26,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,659. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.39. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

