American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,073,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,961 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $52,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 798,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,719,000 after buying an additional 85,994 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 62,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Barclays lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 317,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,592,697. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $172.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

