American Beacon Advisors Inc. Has $380,000 Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. NetEase comprises about 9.7% of American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 193,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTES. HSBC dropped their price objective on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $88.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,358. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $118.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

