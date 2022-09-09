AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Up 8.6%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 358,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 49,083,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 9.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.60.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 162.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 46.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 862.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,197.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

