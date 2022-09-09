Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.25 million, a P/E ratio of 185.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,196,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 189,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.