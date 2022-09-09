Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €96.80 ($98.78) and last traded at €97.00 ($98.98). 4,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €97.20 ($99.18).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective on shares of Amadeus FiRe in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

The company has a market cap of $543.79 million and a PE ratio of 14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €113.47 and its 200-day moving average is €126.90.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of commerce, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and specialized training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

