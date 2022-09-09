Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) Shares Acquired by Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares during the period. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF makes up about 2.6% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $238,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $283,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 156.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 124,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares during the period.

Shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $31.36.

