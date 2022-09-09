Alium Finance (ALM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $21,188.87

Alium Finance (ALM) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Alium Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Alium Finance has a total market capitalization of $21,188.87 and $61,540.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alium Finance has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 66.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.94 or 0.00599373 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00868349 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016998 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022128 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.
About Alium Finance
Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 coins. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap.
Alium Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Alium Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alium Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.